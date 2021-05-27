The Hi-Liner Junior Varsity Team traveled to the JV Invitational in Fargo recently. We were so thankful the rain stayed away and we had the opportunity to play in this tournament.
Ari, Savannah, Laney, and Madison N. all played singles for us Saturday. Ari is one of our seniors who just started to pick up tennis recently, with this year being her first official year playing due to COVID last year. Ari’s drive and passion for her team shines through when she is playing.
Read the full story in your Thursday, May 27th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.