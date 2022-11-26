The Valley City Junior High girls basketball teams came away with another sweep on Monday afternoon in the North Gym. The seventh graders defeated Maple River 47-22 while the eighth graders downed the Raiders 40-13.
7th Grade Game - Valley City 47,
7th Grade Game - Valley City 47,
Maple River 22
Valley City got off to a good start, leading 16-6 after the first quarter on the way to the 25 point win.
Mariah Frieze led the Hi-Liners with 19 points. She added four rebounds and five blocked shots. Skye Nielson added ten points and three rebounds. Bryn Lueck had eight points and a team high six steals. Sara Beierle chipped in six points. Kinslee Glandt and Claire Johnson had two points each. Glandt had a team high seven assists and Johnson led the team with five rebounds.
Abigail Killoran led the Raiders with nine points. Shelby Overland had four points. Ali Killoran had three while Calli Zaun, Aubree Nelson and Brooklyn Jacobson had two each. Jacobson led Maple River with four rebounds.
8th Grade Game - Valley City 40,
Maple River 13
The Hi-Liner eighth graders used balance scoring to pick up a 40-13 win over the Raiders.
Valley City jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Maple River did not score until there were eight seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hi-Liners led 18-4 at the break. The closet the Raider would get would be 20-8 early in the third quarter.
Nine different Hi-Liners scored in the game but no one reached double figures. Katie Burchill scored eight points, had six rebounds with two assists and two steals. Skye Nielson came off the bench to score eight points and add a game high four steals. Nora Pederson and Kinslee Glandt each had six points. Mariah Frieze had five points, Bryn Lueck added three points, while Nora Wolhart and Cadence Fetsch each had two.Fetsch also had five rebounds and two assists.
Valley City will travel to Cooperstown to play Griggs County-Midkota next Tuesday.
