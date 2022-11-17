Valley City jumped out to big leads in both games and cruised to wins over Kindred in Junior High girls basketball Tuesday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liner seventh graders won 35-15 and the eighth graders won 43-15.
7th Grade Game
Valley City 35, Kindred 15
Valley City led 12-0 before Kindred got its first points early in the second quarter on a three point play by Ivy Trenbeath. The Hi-Liners scored the final ten points of the half for a 22-3 lead.
The second half was closer, with Valley City outsourcing Kindred 13-12.
Skye Nielson led Valley City with 12 points. Sara Beierle eight points. Kinslee Glandt scored six, Brynn Lueck chipped in five and Mariah Frieze added four.
8th Grade Game
Valley City 43, Kindred 15
Like the seventh graders, the Valley City eighth graders jumped out to a big lead early. The Hi-Liners led 11-0 after the first quarter and 19-2 at halftime. Kindred did not score its first points until Taylor Sanders’ basket with 4:31 remaining in the first half.
Katie Burchill led all scorers with 16 points for Valley City. Nora Pederson added eight points, while Brynn Lueck and Mariah Frieze each scored six. Skye Nielson scored three. Ashlynn Hartsell and Kindle Glandt scored two points apiece.
The Hi-Liners Junior High girls travel to Oakes on Thursday for a doubleheader with the Tornadoes. Seventh graders go at 4:30pm and the eighth graders will play at 5:30
