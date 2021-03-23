The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has released its 2020-21 All-State Gymnastics Teams. Coaches vote to select gymnasts in North Dakota high schools for their season performances (not just focused on their competitions at State), and the 8 athletes who get the most votes are named First-Team All-State, while the next 8 top vote-earners are selected as Second-Team All-State. Valley City Hi-Liners, who finished second as a team at the State Meet in February—their best since 1982—and had gymnasts on the podium for every event, and now have two gymnasts who made First-Team All-State and one who made Second-Team.
