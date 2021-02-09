The Hi-Liners were in Minot for their latest competition, joining a handful of other teams for the meet. Here are the results:
Team
1. Dickinson (145.175)
2. Jamestown (144.700)
3. Valley City (142.450)
Individual (Top 5)
All Around
1. Amy Fridley, DHS (37.350)
2. Haley Nelson, JHS (37.325)
3. Zoe Prince, Legacy (36.150)
