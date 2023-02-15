Jade Williams - HilLiner Gymnastics
BRENT THOMSEN

The Valley City Hi-Liner gymnastics team competed in Jamestown and Grand Forks and at both meets place third as a team.

At the Jamestown Throw Back Meet, Karina Olson placed sixth in the All-Around with a score of 35.650. Also placing in the top 20 in the All-Around was Jade Williams who was 18th and Jessica Ranisate who finished 19th. Kinley Larson was 21st and Chesney Thomsen was 22nd. Both Larson and Thomsen posted season best All-around scores. Larson had a  28.700 and Thomsen had a 28.175.

