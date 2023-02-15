The Valley City Hi-Liner gymnastics team competed in Jamestown and Grand Forks and at both meets place third as a team.
At the Jamestown Throw Back Meet, Karina Olson placed sixth in the All-Around with a score of 35.650. Also placing in the top 20 in the All-Around was Jade Williams who was 18th and Jessica Ranisate who finished 19th. Kinley Larson was 21st and Chesney Thomsen was 22nd. Both Larson and Thomsen posted season best All-around scores. Larson had a 28.700 and Thomsen had a 28.175.
Olson was seventh on the vault, 13th on the beam, eighth on the floor and first on the bars.
Othern top 20 finishes for the Hi-Liners; On the vault, Ranisate was tenth, Williams 18th, Thomsen was 19th and Samuelson tied for 20th. On the beam, Thomsen was tied for 13th, Williams was 14th, Larson was 17th, and Ranisate was 20th. On the floor, Williams was 15th.
As a team, Valley City finished third with a score of 124.950. Dickinson was first followed by Jamestown.
The Hi-Liners then competed at the Grand Forks Invite, again taking third as a team.
Karina Olson had an outstanding meet taking first in the vault and bars. She took second on the floor the the beam and was first in the All-Around with a score of 37.250.
Jade Williams was sixth on the bars, eighth on the beam, ninth on the floor and 13th on vault. Williams was eighth in the All-Around with a 32.375 which was a season high for Williams. Jessican Ranisate was second on the vault, 14th on the bars, eleventh on the beam and 19th on floor. She was twelfth in the All-Around with a season best 30.700. Kinley Larson was 19th in the All-Around with a 27.650.
As a team, Valley City scored a 128.400 which was a season best for the Hi-Liners.