Jamestown 143.780, Valley City 140.800
Valley City Hi-Liners hosted the Jamestown Blue Jays in the annual Blue-White Fun Meet Monday Night at the Youth Sports Complex.
The two teams are combined then separated into four teams. The gymnasts compete like a regular meet with scores counting state rankings, both individually and team.
Jamestown won the team competition with 143.780 points to Valley City's 140.800.
