Valley City Hi-Liner Gymnastics competed at the Youth Sports Complex to start their weekend, winning over Mandan (VC 142.925; Mandan 126.450)
Individual Results (Hi-Liners):
Abbey Thornton
Vault 9.150, Bars 9.050, Beam 9.325, Floor 9.250 - total 36.775
Jocey Kriewald
Vault 9.450, Bars 8.275, Beam 7.975, Floor 9.525 - total 35.225
