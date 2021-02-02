Hi-Liners All-Around Gymnastics vs. Mandan

Valley City Hi-Liner Gymnastics competed at the Youth Sports Complex to start their weekend, winning over Mandan (VC 142.925; Mandan 126.450)

Individual Results (Hi-Liners):

Abbey Thornton

Vault 9.150, Bars 9.050, Beam 9.325, Floor 9.250 - total 36.775

Jocey Kriewald

Vault 9.450, Bars 8.275, Beam 7.975, Floor 9.525 - total 35.225

