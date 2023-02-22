Valley City hosted the Eastern Dakota Conference gymnastics meet and the Hi-Liners had their best performance of the year.
Senior Karina Olson took home three event titles and the All-Around. On the vault, Olson was first with a 9.150. On the bars she was first with a 9.500. On the beam she was second with a 9.600. And on the floor she was first with a career best 9.825. For the All-Around, Olson scored a 38.075.
Other top ten finishers for Valley City, sophomore Jessica Ranisate was tied for fifth on the vault with a score of 8.700. On the bars, seventh grader Jade Williams was sixth with a score of 7.850. Williams also placed third on the beam with a 8.600 and was ninth on the floor with an 8.600. Williams finished seventh in the All-around with a career best 33.200.
As a team, Valley City had its best score of the season with a 131.575. Grand Forks won the team title with a 134.775 while Breckenridge/Wahpeton took second with a 132.875.
The state competition is in Jamestown on February 24th and 25th. The team competition is Friday the 24th with the Individual competition on Satruday. Karina Olson will be competing in the All-Around and Jessica Ranisate will be competing in the vault.