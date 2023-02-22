Olson and Ranisate heading to state gymnastics competition
BRENT THOMSEN

Valley City hosted the Eastern Dakota Conference gymnastics meet and the Hi-Liners had their best performance of the year.

Senior Karina Olson took home three event titles and the All-Around. On the vault, Olson was first with a 9.150. On the bars she was first with a 9.500. On the beam she was second with a 9.600. And on the floor she was first with a career best 9.825. For the All-Around, Olson scored a 38.075.

Recommended for you