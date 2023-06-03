Hi-Liner Golf Winners EDC Tourney 2023

Hi-Liner Golf Team Letter winners, pictured l-r: Andrew Tangen, Sam Meyer, Ethan Bear, Espen Kunze, Alex Rogelstad and Isaiah Schuldheisz

The Valley City Hi-Liners wrapped up the golf season at the Eastern  Dakota Conference tournament at Oxbow County Club in Oxbow, North Dakota.

The Hi-Liners equaled their second best team score of the season with a 374.

