The Valley City Hi-Liners wrapped up the golf season at the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament at Oxbow County Club in Oxbow, North Dakota.
The Hi-Liners equaled their second best team score of the season with a 374.
Andrew Tangen led the way for the Hi-Liners with a 12-over 8, missing the state qualifying cutoff by five strokes. He was 5-over after the front nine. He had fallen to 10-over after 14. He would regain himself with a eagle on the 407 yard par 4 15th hole to go back to 8-over. But Tangen double-bogied on a tough 626 yard par 5 16th hole. Bogies on 17 and 18 ended his day and the season. He would finish two strokes away from a top 20 EDC finish and four strokes away from a top 10 finish and All-EDC honors in his first year of varsity golf.
Other Hi-Liner finishes from the EDC tournament were: Senior Ethan Bear with a 95, senior Espen Kunze with a 95, senior Alex Rogelstad with a 100, junior Sam Meyer with a career best 101 and senior Isaiah Schuldheisz with a 113.
With the season concluded, the Hi-Liners handed out their year end awards.
Senior Espen Kunze was named Most Improved. Junior Andrew Tangen was named Most Valuable Player and Hardest Worker. He also led the team in scoring.
