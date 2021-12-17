Valley City 56, Grand Forks Central 49
Valley City used an 18-6 run early in the second half to turn a three point deficit into a seven point lead on the way to a 56-49 win over Grand Forks Central in girls basketball Thursday night at the Hiliner Activity Center.
The Knights used an 8-0 early in the first half to take a 15-7 lead only to see the HiLiners cut that lead to four, 24-20 at halftime.
The two teams exchanged baskets to start the second half. Brooke Eggermont’s bucket with 14:36 remaining in the half gave the Hi-Liners an brief lead at 28-27. Lauren Reardon would give the Knights the lead back with a baseline drive for two points at the 13:52 mark of the half. Then a bucket by Allison Dub with 12:39 to go gave Central a 33-28 lead.
But Peyton Pederson, who scored 11 points in the half, would get a bucket inside that started the decisive run for Valley City.
Pederson filled the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Brooke Eggermont nearly had her second straight double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Drew Potratz was also in double figures with 12 points. Faith Peterson and Tesa Olson added four points each while Carly Goven and Dylann Diegel chipped in two each.
Lauren Reardon led the Knights with 14 points and six rebounds. Ashley Gereau had 12 points and Morgan Hallgren had eleven for Central.
The win was the first of the year for Valley City who improve to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
The Hi-Liners travel to Fargo on Tuesday Dec. 21st for a game with Fargo South. Tip-off at 7 p.m.