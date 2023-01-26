After a three-pointer by Olivia Hammes gave Fargo North a 3-0 lead, the rest of the game belonged to Valley City. The Hi-Liners would score the next eight points as part of a 14-2 run to take a 14-5 lead and never looked back on the way to a big 54-43 win over the Spartans at the Spartandome. The game was worth two points in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.
Four of those points belonged to senior Brooke Eggermont. The first two came on an up an under basket inside with 12:35 to go in the half to make it 8-3. The next two came at the free throw line with11:38 to go in the half to make it 10-5. The first free throw gave Eggermont 1,000 points for her career. She is the second Hi-Liner in head coach Jimmy Howard’s tenure at VCHS. The first was Eggermont’s cousin and current VCSU player Taryn Dieterle.
North would get the lead down to five at 17-12 with a transition basket from Grayce Anderson with 5:19 to go in the half. After a jumper from the free throw line by Drew Potratz gave the Hi-Liners a 19-12 lead, North would come back down and Arden Faulkner would hit a three-pointer from the corner as the shot clock was running down to cut the lead to four at 19-15 with 4:00 to go.
Valley City would get the lead back to eight, only to have North comeback and cut the lead to two at 23-21. Grace Thiel hit a three-pointer from the wing, Drew Potratz came over to contest the shot and her momentum carried her into Thiel. Thiel made the free throw for the four-point play to make it 23-19 with 1:28 to go. Olivia Hammes would steal the ball at half court on the Hi-Liner possession and drive in for a layup to make it 23-21 with 1:15 to go in the half.
Valley City would get an Eggermont basket off an inbounds with 46 seconds to play to make the halftime score 25-21.
Arden Faulkner would come up with a steal and a layup to cut the lead back to two 25-23 45 seconds into the second half.
But the Hi-Liners would take control from there. Carly Goven scored inside off the glass with 16:10 to go. That basket started a 14-0 run for Valley City to go up 39-23 their biggest lead of the game. A three pointer by Potratz capped the run with 8:45 to go in the half.
North finally got back on the scoreboard when Olivia Hammes scored on a rebound and was fouled. She made the free throw to make it 39-26. That ended a scoring drought for the Spartans that lasted 9:16. That started a 12-4 run by North to cut the lead down to eight points with 4:07 to go. Nora Fluge made an inside basket and was fouled, she did, however, miss the free throw keeping the lead at eight.
A three-pointer by Samantha Hatcher on the Hi-Liners next trip down the floor put the lead back into double figures at 46-35 with 3:48 to go.
North would get it below ten points twice more. First on a three-pointer by Hammes with 2:00 to go to make it 48-40, then a three-pointer by Fluge with 31 seconds to go to make it 52-43. But fittingly, Brooke Eggermont would hit two free throws to make the final 54-43.
Brooke Eggermont led the way with 17 points and added six rebounds. Drew Potratz had 14 points. Carly Goven added nine points and a team high eight rebounds. Samantha Hatcher had seven points, Tesa Olson fiive and Faith Peterson had two free throws.
Valley City is now 3-10 in the EDC and 3-9 overall.