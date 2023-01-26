HiLinerLogo

After a three-pointer by Olivia Hammes gave Fargo North a 3-0 lead, the rest of the game belonged to Valley City. The Hi-Liners would score the next eight points as part of a 14-2 run to take a 14-5 lead and never looked back on the way to a big 54-43 win over the Spartans at the Spartandome. The game was worth two points in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.

Four of those points belonged to senior Brooke Eggermont. The first two came on an up an under basket inside with 12:35 to go in the half to make it 8-3. The next two came at the free throw line with11:38 to go in the half to make it 10-5. The first free throw gave Eggermont 1,000 points for her career. She is the second Hi-Liner in head coach Jimmy Howard’s tenure at VCHS. The first was Eggermont’s cousin and current VCSU player Taryn Dieterle.

