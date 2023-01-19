The Valley City Hi-Liner girls wrestling team was in Minot for the Magic City Tournament and had five wrestlers place in the top four.
Gabby Hannig took third at 105 with a 4-1 record. Hannig’s only loss was to Alicia Kenfack of Bismarck Legacy, who is ranked number one at 105, by fall 43 seconds into the semifinal match. She then defeated Vada Hoffman of South Border by fallat 46 seconds in the third place match. It was the second time in the tournament and the fourth time this year that Hannig had defeated Hoffman. Hoffman is ranked fourth at 105 in the state.
At 120, Deegan Kirschenmann finished third. She defeated Kylee Yetter of Minot 5-2 in the third place match. Kirschenmann was 3-1 for the tournament.
At 130, Mylee Christianson was 3-1 and finished second. In the semifinals, she defeated Kaylee Kurz of Grand Forks by major decision 13-4. Kurz is ranked fourth at 130 pounds. In the finals, Christianson lost to Grace Lemar of Central Cass 2-1. Lemar is ranked second in the state at 130.
At 155, Kendra Green took home fourth place. She went 4-2 in the tournament. She fell to fourth ranked Emily Novak of Grand Forks by fall in the quarterfinals. Then lost to Cheyenne Helland of Central Cass by fall in the third place match.
At 190, Brooke Bundy took second with a 2-1 record. Her loss came to Phoenix Lindstrom of Bismarck Legacy in the title match. Lindstrom, ranked number one at 190, pinned Bundy 53 seconds into the match.
Also wrestling for the Hi-Liners was Josie Legge who went 0-2 for the tournament. As a team, Valley City had 99.0 points to finish eighth overall. They were fourth among Class A schools at the tournament.