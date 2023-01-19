Hi-Liner Girl Wrestling

The Valley City Hi-Liner girls wrestling team was in Minot for the Magic City Tournament and had five wrestlers place in the top four.

Gabby Hannig took third at 105 with a 4-1 record. Hannig’s only loss was to Alicia Kenfack of Bismarck Legacy, who is ranked number one at 105, by fall 43 seconds into the semifinal match. She then defeated Vada Hoffman of South Border by fallat 46 seconds in the third place match. It was the second time in the tournament and the fourth time this year that Hannig had defeated Hoffman. Hoffman is ranked fourth at 105 in the state.

Recommended for you