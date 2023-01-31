Girls: Valley City 77, Devils Lake 56
Valley City took another step towards getting a home game in the play-in round of the east region tournament with a 77-56 win over Devils Lake at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
Valley City started out strong and never let up on the way to its second win in a row. After two quick baskets by the Hi-liners to take a 4-0 lead 50 seconds into the game. Devils Lake would get a three-pointer by a Claire Heilman with 16:53 to go to make it 4-3. That would be as close as Devils Lake would be the rest of the game.
The Hi-Liners would counter that three with a a long three-pointer by Samantha Hatcher with 16:07 to go. Brooke Eggermont would score inside 35 seconds later to make it 9-6. Torri Fee would make a three-pointer for the Firebirds with 15:08 remaining to make it 9-6. That’s when Valley City would take control of the game.
The Hi-Liners would go on a 12-0 to take a 21-6 lead. The run was started by Tesa Olson’s drive through the lane and two Devils Lake defenders to make it 11-6 with 14:30 to go. The run ended four minutes later when Faith Peterson hit a three-pointer from the right wing with 10:30 remaining to give the Hi-Liners the 15 point lead. Fee would get the Firebirds back on the scoreboard with a baseline drive and a scoop shot that rolled around the rim and fell through. It was the first points and for Devils Lake in 5:13.
The Firebirds would get the lead under ten points on two occasions late in the first half. Cabryn Fritel had a steal and a layup to make it 29-20 with 5:22 to go in the half. Then Fritel would score inside to make it 33-24 with 4:27 remaining in the half. But Valley City would regain that 15 point lead by closing out the half on a 8-2 run. They would take a brief 17 point lead on Hatcher’s tear drop in the lane with 38 seconds remaining, then Brooke Eggermont hit one of two free throws with 6.5 seconds remaining to make it 41-24. Devils Lake would get a lay up off a loose ball by Presely Brown as the horn sounded to make it 41-26 at the break.
