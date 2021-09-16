This week, Hi-Liner golf was at Village Green in Moorhead for the West Fargo Sheyenne Invite on a cool and windy day.
Team Score
10. Valley City, 459 total
Individual Scores
Amber Knutson, 104 total
Brynn Hagen, 111 total
Katarina Vachal, 116 total
