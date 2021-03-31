Jamestown Indoor Dual at Larson Center
The Hi-Liners competed for the first time since 2019 due to COVID. The annual practice dual was revised the year to a meet format dual. The Hi-Liners had several outstanding performances to begin the season.
On the boy's side, Jaden Compson placed 1st in the 55m and anchored the 4x160m relay team to a first-place finish. Jaden is now 3rd overall in Valley City's Top 5 All-Time Performances for the 55m. Not far behind him was Austin Shape, who placed 2nd in the 55m and ran the 4x160 relay. In the field events, Arie Bratrud placed 4th in the shotput performing well for his first time throwing in a meet.
For the girls, Greta Goven placed second in the 3000m and, with her performance, moves into 5th overall in Valley City's Top 5 All-Time Performances for that event. Livia Dietrich and Hadley Thoreson had an exciting race in the 55m, with both finishing in a tie for 4th.
In the field events, Maggie Dockter was the highest placer, finishing 1st in the high jump. Two other good performances came from Hadlee Mathias, who placed 4th, and Tyana Judd 5th in the shot.
