Valley City Hi-Liner girls varsity played Devils Lake at the HAC while boys varsity played in Devils Lake.
Both girls and boys fought strong but in the end were defeated by Devils Lake.
Hi-Liner Girls Devils Lake 55, Valley City 40
Devils Lake used a 16-4 midway through in the first half to turn a one point game into a 33-20 lead at halftime, on the way to an 55-40 win over Valley City in girls basketball Tuesday night at the HAC.
Hi-Liner Boys Devils Lake 81, Valley City 76 F/OT
Devils Lake used a 6-0 run late in overtime to pull out an 81-76 win over Valley City in boys basketball Tuesday in Devils Lake.
