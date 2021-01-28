It was a fantastic night for the Hi-Liner girls’ basketball team as they went up against the Fargo North Spartans in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
Peyton Pederson started out the first half, winning the tip, and Jadyn Dieterle helped her out by scoring the first basket of the game. Throughout the half, the Hi-Liners struggled defensively, but both teams were at the same level of offense. With ten minutes left in the half, the score was 13-16, Spartans leading.
In Fargo, Hi-Liner Boys Basketball faced the Spartans for the second time in under a week. In January 21’s game, North made a comeback in the second half to take the game 74-60.
