For Valley City Hi-Liner 2020 Homecoming, varsity football hosted Central Cass.
It was a rough start to the game for Hi-Liner offense, a fumble giving Central Cass a prime set-up on their first offensive drive of the game. Valley City’s defense held strong and forced a punt, but the Hi-Liners couldn’t come up with a successful drive after the return. The home team was forced to punt—and then the momentum changed. Aiden Jacobson made an interception, followed by a quick Hi-Liner march down the field and into the end zone. The ball missed the uprights, so Valley City’s lead was 6-0. Central Cass couldn’t make any headway of their own, so Valley City’s offense took over again after a short punt. After their running game was all but shut down, Jay Kupitz came in and sent the 41-yard field goal straight through, making it 9-0 Valley City. Another great 26-yard field goal by Kupitz put the Hi-Liners ahead 12-0 in the third quarter.
