The Valley City Hi-Liner football team announced their 2022 Hi-Liner football awards. Here are the winners:
Heart/Grit: Aiden Jacobson and Ethan Miller; Hi-Liner of the Year: Gavin Gerhardt; Top Performing Offensive Lineman: Broden Muske; Top Performing Defensive Lineman: Zach Sykora; Top Performing Defensive Back: Ethan Miller; Top Performing Linebacker: Broden Muske; Top Offensive Improvement: Christian Beutler and Peyton Olson; Top Defensive Improvement: Connor Suhr; Top Special Teams Performer: Bryson Heck; It’s About The Team: Noah Paulson; Longevity Award: Gavin Gerhardt, Broden Muske, Noah Paulson, Brady Guscette and Aiden Jacobson.