The Valley City Hi-Liners hosted the Turtle Mountain Braves on Friday as the Hi-Liners looked to get their first win on Homecoming day.
After Valley City kicked off to start the game they wasted no time on defense causing a turnover on down on the very first drive. Hoping to capitalize on great defense, the Hi-Liners had no such luck also having a turnover on down their first drive as well.
The first half didn’t boast any great offensive highlights as the game seemed like it would be a tough defensive battle all through the four quarters. About halfway through the second quarter, Gavin Gerhardt got his first interception of the night, and the Hi-Liners were looking to finally score.
