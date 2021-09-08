The Valley City Hi-Liner Football team hit Hanna Field on Friday night to battle the Devils Lake Firebirds in the VCHS home opener. The Hi-Liners fell in their season opener on the road against Fargo North and were looking for their first win of the season. They nearly got it, too, but fell just short of the Firebirds who took the game 7-6.
Valley City was the first to make it into the endzone with a coordinated offensive drive, helped along by a few penalties on the Firebirds.
