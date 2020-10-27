In a great show of defense, Hi-Liner Football topped East Region #2 Hillsboro/Central Valley Burros 14-12. It’s Valley City’s second win in a row, and the Burros’ only loss in the East Region this year.
The game was scoreless until the Hi-Liners, on a quick offensive drive, got a 37-yard pass completion and took the ball into the endzone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Valley City kicker Jay Kupitz put the ball through the uprights for the extra point and the Hi-Liners took the lead 7-0. A fumble on the kick return put the ball in Valley City’s hands again.
