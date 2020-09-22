This fall, the Valley City Hi-Liners have been on a journey of adjusting to new standards while participating in the activities they love.
We at the Times-Record know that with new guidelines, attendance at high school sporting events is limited. We wanted to give the community a guide to who’s who, since many residents are now watching games on livestream or listening to them on the radio.
See the photos and names of everyone taking part in Hi-Liner Fall Sports in your Tuesday, September 22nd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.