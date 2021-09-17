The Hi-Liner Cross Country Team traveled to Casselton and participated in the Central Cass Invitational meet at Cottonwood Golf Course. The Hi-Liners ran well and finished the day with 11 personal records.
Top twenty place winners for the Varsity 5K were Greta Goven – 2nd, Reagan Berg – 6th, Sydnee Ingstad – 17th, and Carly Goven – 19th . On the boys side, Trevor Fetsch was the top 5K runner for the Hi-Liners with Gabriel Little Dog not far behind.
The Hi-Liners host the Blue & White meet on Saturday, September 18th at Bjornson Park.
