Mayville Meet
The Hi-Liner Cross Country Team traveled to Mayville on Thursday and competed in the Patriot Invitational Cross Country meet at the Mayville Golf Course.
Greta Goven won the Varsity Girls 5K race with Reagan Berg placing 3rd, Stephanie Hoffarth 10th, and Carly Goven 15th.
Corben Golovanoff placed 4th in the Varsity Boys 5K with Connor Pfenning placing 14th.
Grand Forks Meet
After a short rest the Hi-Liner XC team headed to Grand Forks for a meet at Lincoln Park on Saturday, October 2nd. Top 10 runners in the Varsity 5K race included 3rd place by Greta Goven, and 9th place by Reagan Berg.
