With Seth Zeltinger (12) and Kai Kringlie (11) having earned the #3 seed from the EDC in doubles, they headed to the state tennis tournament for their final matches of the season. Going 4-1 in the state tournament, they earned themselves the consolation championship and a 5th place plaque.
They both were also named to the 2021 North Dakota Boys Tennis All-State Team, and Seth was a finalist for the North Dakota Boys Tennis Senior Athlete of the Year.
Results
Round 1: Defeated #6W Koch/Vasicheck (Bismarck High) 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals: Lost to #2W Janes/Moylan (Bismarck Legacy) 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(3)
