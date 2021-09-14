The Hi-Liner Cross Country Team traveled to Moorhead, MN, to participate in the MSUM Dragon Twilight meet at Bluestem Center for the Arts. Freshman Greta Goven placed 5th in the 5K race in a field of 74 North Dakota and Minnesota runners. On the boys side, freshman Trevor Fetsch was the top 5K runner for the Hi-Liners.
7th graders Tyson Klabo and Jack Sorby placed 12th and 14th in a field of 107 runners in the 3K.
Klabo, Sorby, and Fetsch along with Goliath Little Dog, Dakota Adams, Parker Jacobson, and Cadence Fetsch all set personal records with their runs.
