The Hi-Liner Cross Country team traveled to the Parkhurst Recreation Area just north of Jamestown for their second meet of the season, this one a dual meet. Though the humidity was high, the air sticky, the Hi-Liner boys and girls ran well. The Hi-Liner girls won the varsity girls meet, Greta Goven winning the girls 5K, with Reagan Berg coming in 2nd. The Jamestown boys won the varsity boys meet.
