On Wednesday, September 6, Valley City Hi-Liners traveled to the Leonard Golf Course to compete in the West Fargo Invitational Cross Country. There were three other teams competing including West Fargo, Kindred, and Grand Forks Central. Reagan Berg won the championship of the girls 5K with a time of 19:42. A wrong turn and some extra running kept a couple of girls out of the top 5 in this race. In the boys 5K race Corben Golvanoff finished in 8th. Sophomore Autumn Anderson won the championship in the girls 4K.
Next meet is Monday, September 11th at Trollwood Bluestem in Moorhead. Start time is 4 pm.