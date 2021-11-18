The Hi-Liner cheerleaders competed at the North Dakota Cheer Association’s Fall State Cheer Competition in Fargo recently.
Every competing school cheer team, including our own Hi-Liners, have been preparing for this competition for weeks on end, practicing long hours as they honed the skills and built the stamina needed to nail their routines.
The girls did a great job and carried on the tradition of Hi-Liner talent, spirit and pride.
