The Hi-Liners Boys tennis team got in the win column with a decisive victory over rival Jamestown, sweeping all the singles matches and taking one of two doubles matches.
Results:
VC 4
Jamestown 1
Singles:
1. Kai Kringlie defeated Mason Lunzman 6-1,6-0
2. Trey Cope defeated Luke LeFevre 6-3,6-2
3. Casey Kruger defeated Kane Schmidt 6-4,6-4
Doubles:
1. Alex Rogelstad/Max Magnuson lost to Backen/Fronk 6-3,6-4
2. Miles Taylor/Emmett Olson defeated Sortland/Andersen 7-6(4),6-4
Varsity Exhibition:
Gavin Swenson/Emery Olson lost 6-4
JV:
Kellen Westman lost 6-4
Matthew Holm lost 6-5
Noah Tulp lost 7-6(8)
Jon Koenig lost 6-3
Jared Burk won 6-5
Jack Nadeau lost 6-3
Adrian Rivera lost 6-4
Tyler Kotta lost 6-2 and won 6-3
Jacob Fritchie won 6-4
Westman/Holm won 7-5 and lost 6-1
Rivera/Nadeau won 6-1
Tulp/Emery Olson won 6-4
Burk/Fritchie won 6-4
Koenig/Kotta won 6-3
Thoughts:
Kai had a quick win at #1 singles, only dropping one game and playing at a high level from start to finish. Trey had a slow couple of first games but then turned it on and cruised to his best singles performance of the season. Casey played some of his best tennis this season and despite a close score, was in control throughout the match.
Alex and Max lost a close match at #1 doubles struggling with their serving throughout. Without the serving issues, they would have been in control and played some great tennis. Emmett and Miles played a tight first set but turned it up and finished strong and showed they are a great doubles team.
Overall the entire varsity played great tennis today and are finally showing what they are capable of, solid and consistent tennis.
The JV finished 8-8 against the Blue Jays including a 5-1 in doubles. Jacob won his first matches ever, Adrian won his first match of the season, and Tyler won his first singles match ever. It was fun to watch our team play as every match was competitive.
Next up is a conference match-up against Sheyenne at home with a 2:30pm start time.
Go Hi-Liners!
