Valley City boys’ basketball team faced off against the Red River Roughriders in the Hi-Liner Activity Center Tuesday night. It was a close, well-played game by both teams, but there is only one winner and, in this case, the Hi-Liners were victorious.
Jared Eggermont started out the game, not only winning the toss-up, but also scoring the first basket, putting the Valley City Hi-Liners on the board. The Roughriders were close to follow, though, scoring a 3-point basket only seconds later. That definitely was not their last three-pointer either, Red River scoring mostly three-point baskets throughout the first half.
Read the full story in your Thursday, January 7th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.