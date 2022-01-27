Fargo North 66,
Valley City 34
Fargo North used an 18-3 run to break open a close game early in the first half and cruised to a 66-34 win over Valley City in boys basketball Tuesday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
After Will Eggert’s bucket cut North’s lead down to 10-5, the Spartans went on their big run to open up a 28-8 lead. The Spartans led 30-10 at the break and held Valley City to just three field goals in the half and 12 percent shooting (3-26). The Hi-liners missed all ten three-pointers in the first half.
Fargo North came out in the second half and went on a 23-6 run to open up a 53-16 lead, their biggest of the game.
