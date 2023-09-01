After Tuesday’s match was postponed by Fargo Public Schools due to an unhealthy Air Quality Index, the EDC boys tennis season got underway on Thursday with the Hi-Liners in Wahpeton.
Results: VC Always Listed First
VC 4
W 5
Singles:
1. Miles Taylor lost to Matt Commings 6-2, 6-3
2. Kellen Westman lost to Alex Commings 6-0, 6-0
3. Colin Hoff lost to Garnett Anderson 6-0, 4-6, 6-3
4. Quin Kruger defeated Zach Commings 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
5. Noah Tulp defeated Theo Steinberger 6-3, 6-4
6. Cole Haugen defeated Gracin Kaste 6-4, 6-3
Doubles:
1. Taylor/Westman lost to M.Commings/A.Comings 6-1, 6-1
2. Hoff/Kruger lost to Anderson/Z.Coming 6-0, 6-1
3. Tulp/Matthew holm defeated Kaste/Christian Schuler 6-4, 6-0
JV:
Jared Burk/Joey Sayler won 6-2
Grady Samuelson/Ian King won 6-1
Connor Liebersbach/Blayze Torbenson won 6-4
Adrian Rivera/Bentley Wieser won 6-0
Jon Koenig won 6-1
Tyler Kotta lost 6-2
Jack Nadeau won 6-0
Thoughts:
Last Friday in the Quad Tourney, Wahpeton won the top four singles against the Hi-Liners without dropping a set. Today, Valley won at #4 singles and also pushed #3 singles to a third set showing good improvement from a young and inexperienced squad.
Miles played beautiful tennis for most of his singles match. Early on, his feet weren’t under him. After that, he was in the moment, attacking his shots, moving well, and making excellent decisions with his shot selection. He forced a very good player to come up with some incredible points to take him out.
Kellen played in his first EDC doubles match and it happened to be at #1 with Miles. Kellen plays excellent defense and gets himself in a ready position to explode to the ball. His style of play makes him fun to watch. He has a drive to win that is his ally as long as he doesn’t get down on himself when things aren’t going his way.
Colin came back to win the second set after dropping the first set 6-0. He attacked quicker with his feet and then moved through the ball to get more pace and better accuracy on his shots. In the third set, his opponent upped their game and had a little more in the tank to take the match.
Eighth grader Quin played with Colin at #2 doubles. We forced many deuces, but couldn’t come up with that game clinching point today. In singles, Quin figured out that consistency wins points. He decided to try playing the long game after dropping the first set and it worked. He won his first varsity match ever in a three set match that last two hours and fifteen minutes. Great reflection and execution.
Noah’s hot streak continues winning another two matches today at #3 doubles and #5 singles. This pushes his record on the year to 4-0. He played doubles with Matthew where they both did an excellent job of split stepping, attacking volleys, and keeping the racquet in front. They won points this way and they played defense to stay in points this way. The win was Matthew’s first ever varsity victory.
Cole was the last match out (going on after Kellen finished – and Cole was still off the court before Quin). He really has a nice service motion that will be a weapon when it becomes consistent. His groundstrokes were working for him today getting topspin shots deep and placed. Cole picked up his first ever varsity victory today as well. Cole’s smile after working through that match and finishing it off was in realization that the offseason work is worth it.
In the JV ranks, Joey, Grady, Ian, Connor, Blayze, and Bentley all played their first match ever as a Hi-Liner and they also all won their first match as a H-Liner! Ian and Connor did a great job leading their 7th grade partners even though it was their first match as well. The JV followed our Hi-Liner doubles philosophy with positive contact, eye contact, and positive words between each point.
The opposing coaches talked to me after the match saying what great kids we have in tennis as they play hard, play fair, and have excellent sportsmanship. I agree with their assessment and I’m proud of this group of great young men.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson