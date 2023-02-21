Hi-Liner Boys pick up first EDC win
BRENT THOMSEN

Boys: Valley City 70, West Fargo Horace 56

The last time Valley City and West Fargo Horace played in boys basketball, the Hawks won by one point, that was the closet the Hi-Liners have come to a win in the Eastern Dakota Conference, that is until now. The Hi-Liners played great defense and used a strong second half to pull out a win over the Hawks at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. It was the first EDC win for Coach Ty Terry’s crew.

