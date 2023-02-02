Boys: Wahpeton 68, Valley City 65
The first half saw the game go back and forth with each team having runs and dry spells. Neither team had more than a nine point lead in the first half.
The game saw three ties in the first 4:15 at 2, 4 and 6. The first run was for Wahpeton, as the Huskies went on a 12-4 run to take a 18-10 lead. Jayden King’s second field goal in 35 seconds gave the Huskies the eight point lead with 9:27 to go in the half. Valley City would have just one field goal in a span of 6:43. Zach Sykora ended that drought with a reverse layup with 6:55 to go to cut the lead to two. Carson Eggert tied the game at 18 with a transition basket with 6:23 to go.
Next trip down the floor for Wahpeton, Caden Hockert hit a three-pointer to give the Huskies the lead back at 21-18.
Valley City would then go on a 15-3 run, which was part of a 20-6 run that gave then a nine point lead, 33-24 with 2:10 to go. Sykora’s second straight three-pointer capped the run for the Hi-Liners.
Hockert would hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut the lead back to three 33-30. But Valley City would end the half on a 7-2 run thanks to two inside baskets by Arie Bratrud and another Sykora three to make the halftime score 40-32.
Valley City scored the first two baskets of the second half to take its biggest lead of the game at 44-32 1:42 into the second half.
But Wahpeton would go on a 13-0 run to take the lead back. Brayden Steffens scored inside in transition to give the Huskies the lead at 45-44 with 9:41 remaining in the half. It was Wahpeton’s first lead since they led 21-20 with 5:37 to go in the first half.
Over the next two minutes, there would be six lead changes on six field goals. Valley City got the last with 7:44 to play on Talon Larson’s basket off the glass from the low post. Valley City would extend that lead to five at 55-50 on Bratrud’s free throw with 5:57 to go.
The Huskies would take the lead back for good with a 10-0 run. Jayden King’s bucket inside gave the Huskies the lead 56-55 with 3:56 to go. A back door layup by Treyton Mauch would make it 60-55 with 3:08 to go. The two teams would exchange baskets over the next 2:30.
Aiden Jacobson’s three-pointer from the top of the key made it 66-65 with 24.5 seconds remaining. After a couple of free throws, Valley City had one last attempt, but Jacobson long three-point attempt as the horn went off hit the back of the rim to end the game.
Zach Sykora led Valley City with 19 points. Talon Larson had a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds. Carson Eggert and Arie Bratrud had seven points each. Aiden Jacobson had five points and seven rebounds. Calahan Burchill. Carver Pederson and Will Eggert each had four points and Reis Kriewald added a free throw.
Valley City is now 0-16 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 1-14 overall.
Girls: Wahpeton 89, Valley City 65
Neither team could take control of the game in the first half. After Wahpeton started the game scoring the first five points, Valley City would come back and score the next nine. Brooke Eggermont score seven of those nine. Eggermont picked up a loose ball and made the easy two inside to give the Hi-Liners a 7-5 lead at the 15 ;09 mark of the first half. Tesa Olson would score on a rebound to cap the 9-0 run and make it 9-5 Valley City with 14:48 to go in the first half.
Then it was Wahpeton’s turn to go on a small run. The Huskies would go on a 5-0 run to retake the lead at 10-9. McKena Koolmo’s three-point play would give the Huskies the one point lead with 14:25 remaining.
An Eggermont three-pointer would give the Hi-Liners the lead back at 12-10 with 13:57 to go.
Two Eggermont free throws and one from Tesa Olson made it 15-12 Valley City.
Back came Wahpeton to regain the lead. A rebound basket by Lataya Lunneborg gave the Huskies the lead 16-15 with 10:09 to go in the half. Koolmo put back her own miss to make it 18-17 Huskies. That basket started an 13-4 run that saw Wahpeton take their biggest lead of the game at 29-21. Koolmo’s two free throws with 6:23 to go, gave then that eight point lead.
But Valley City would come back themselves and go on a 10-0 run which was capped off by Eggermont’s three point play with 4:31 to go to make it 31-29 Valley City. Every time the Hi-Liners would take a two point lead, Wahpeton wuld come back and tie. That would happen five times in the final 3:41. The last time would come with 2.7 seconds remaining and Emma Bontjes would hit two free throws to make tie the game at 39 at the break.
Early in the second half it looked like it was going to be much of the same. Valley City started the second half on a 9-2, taking its biggest lead at 48-41 on Carly Goven’s baseline jumper.
But the Huskies would come back and go on a 10-2 run themselves to take the lead back at 51-50 on Scout Woods’ steal and layup with 13:53 to go. The Hi-Liners would get free throw from Tesa Olson 15 seconds later to tie the game at 51.
That is where Wahpeton would take control of the game. The Huskies would score the next nine points to take a 60-51 lead with 11:52 to play. A steal by Woods and a nice pass to Halle Miller capped the run.
Valley City would get back to within four on two Eggermont buckets and a Faith Peterson free throw. Eggermopnt’s second bucket came with 9:47 to go and cut the lead to 60-56.
But Wahpeton would go on a 11-0 run over the next 3:30 to take a 71-56 lead with 6:17 to go. Peterson snapped the run with a three-pointer to make it 71-59 with 6:01 to go. But the Huskies would score ten more points in a row to go up 81-59. Woods’ three-point play would cap the run with 3:45 to play.
A couple of Eggermont baskets and two Kinlee Sufficool free throws made the final margin 89-65.
Galyha Lopez-Lee scored inside to give the Huskies 89 points which set a new school record for points in a game.
Eggermont led the Hi-Liners with 33 points. 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Carly Goven added ten points. Tesa Olson had nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Faith Peterson finished with six points and six rebounds. Drew Potratz had a three-pointer. Greta Goven and Kinlee Sufficool had two points each.
Valley City falls to 4-11 in the EDC and 4-10 overall. They still trail West Fargo Horace by a half-a-point for the eighth spot in the standings.