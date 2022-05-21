VCHS Boys Golf

On Monday, May 9th the VCHS boys golf team played at Village Green in Moorhead. The team carded a 394 in some tough rainy conditions. We were led by Eric Ingstad who shot a 93. Ethan Bear 98, Tucker Orner 100, Thomas Pfeifer 103, Alex Rogelstad 107, and Owen Struble 107. We placed 10th out of 11 teams.

Results:

WFS – 305

GFRR – 308

Davies – 312

North – 315

Shanely – 320

GFC – 329

WF – 334

South – 359

Horace – 365

VC – 394

Wahpeton – 420

On Tuesday, May 17th the VCHS boys golf team played at King’s Walk GC in Grand Forks. The team shot a season best 386. The team placed 9th out of 11 teams. Eric Ingstad led with a 94, Tucker Orner shot a personal best 95, Alex Rogelstad 98, Thomas Pfeifer 99, Ethan Bear 100, Owen Struble 103, Jonah Schuldheisz 110, Espen Kunze 110. We were able to bring 2 extra golfers because of this EDC event being an individual qualifier for the state tournament.

Results:

Davies – 295

North – 298

WFS – 302

GFRR – 303

Shanley – 307

GFC – 320

WF – 321

South – 325

VC – 386

Horace – 410

Wahpeton – 421

