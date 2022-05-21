On Monday, May 9th the VCHS boys golf team played at Village Green in Moorhead. The team carded a 394 in some tough rainy conditions. We were led by Eric Ingstad who shot a 93. Ethan Bear 98, Tucker Orner 100, Thomas Pfeifer 103, Alex Rogelstad 107, and Owen Struble 107. We placed 10th out of 11 teams.
Results:
WFS – 305
GFRR – 308
Davies – 312
North – 315
Shanely – 320
GFC – 329
WF – 334
South – 359
Horace – 365
VC – 394
Wahpeton – 420
On Tuesday, May 17th the VCHS boys golf team played at King’s Walk GC in Grand Forks. The team shot a season best 386. The team placed 9th out of 11 teams. Eric Ingstad led with a 94, Tucker Orner shot a personal best 95, Alex Rogelstad 98, Thomas Pfeifer 99, Ethan Bear 100, Owen Struble 103, Jonah Schuldheisz 110, Espen Kunze 110. We were able to bring 2 extra golfers because of this EDC event being an individual qualifier for the state tournament.
Results:
Davies – 295
North – 298
WFS – 302
GFRR – 303
Shanley – 307
GFC – 320
WF – 321
South – 325
VC – 386
Horace – 410
Wahpeton – 421