The boys golf team played in the EDC Golf Meet at Rose Creek Golf Course on June 1st. The team shot a 386 and placed 9th out of 11 teams the top 6 teams qualify to play in the state golf meet. Leading our team was Junior Ethan Bear who carded a 94 with a birdie on his last hole. Senior Thomas Pfeifer shot one of his better rounds of the year with a 95. Junior Alex Rogelstad also shooting a personal best in a varsity meet with a 98. Senior Eric Ingstad shot a 99 and even though he was disappointed he had a great first 8 holes to the tournament and had his eyes on qualifying for the state tournament. Junior Isaiah Schuldheisz shot a 114 and Junior Espen Kunze shot a 122 rounding out our team.
Team Scores:
Davies – 300
GFRR – 301
Sheyenne – 306
North – 314
Shanley – 324
GFC – 326
WF – 328
South – 330
VC – 386
Wahpeton – 415
Horace – 416
Coaches Thoughts:
Heading into next season we will have to replace four seniors Eric Ingstad, Thomas Pfeifer, and Tucker Orner who played almost every varsity meet and Jonah Schuldheisz who played a couple of varsity meets for us. We are kind of an older team, so that means we will need our younger kids to play a lot of golf this summer and come into next spring ready to step up to varsity. I want to thank those seniors for their hard work this last summer and this year during the season to make it the best season we could. I would encourage anyone who wants to play golf this summer to get a membership for their son at either course. Valley City Country Club and Bjornson Park GC offer $100 memberships for youth which is super affordable. Please encourage and get your kids out playing golf this summer. The summer golf gets them ready for the spring next season.