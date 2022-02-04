See you at the games....
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fargo South @ Valley City
Friday, February 4th, 2022
Where: Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC), Bus can drop off in loading zone on South side of the HAC and players can enter through the SW HAC doors.
When: 7:15 pm: Varsity Girls
Half-Time: At half time of Varsity games the Lil’ Liners will be playing on the NW corner of the court.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5th
BOYS BASKETBALL
Devils Lake @ Valley City
Fargo North @ Valley City – 9th Grade BBB Game
Where: Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC), Bus can drop off in loading zone on South side of the HAC and players can enter through the SW HAC doors.
When: Saturday, February 5th, 2022
10:30 am: 9B BBB vs Fargo North
12:30 pm: JV BBB vs Devils Lake
2:00 pm: V BBB vs Devils Lake
Half-Time: At half time of Varsity game the Lil’ Liners basketball youth program will be playing on the NW corner of the court.
The games will be streamed on the Hi-Liner Activity Network. Links to channels can be found: