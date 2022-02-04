HiLinerLogo

See you at the games....

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4th

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fargo South @ Valley City

Friday, February 4th, 2022

Where: Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC), Bus can drop off in loading zone on South side of the HAC and players can enter through the SW HAC doors.

When: 7:15 pm: Varsity Girls

Half-Time: At half time of Varsity games the Lil’ Liners will be playing on the NW corner of the court.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5th

BOYS BASKETBALL

Devils Lake @ Valley City

Fargo North @ Valley City – 9th Grade BBB Game

Where: Hi-Liner Activity Center (HAC), Bus can drop off in loading zone on South side of the HAC and players can enter through the SW HAC doors.

When: Saturday, February 5th, 2022

  10:30 am: 9B BBB vs Fargo North

  12:30 pm: JV BBB vs Devils Lake

  2:00 pm: V BBB vs Devils Lake

Half-Time: At half time of Varsity game the Lil’ Liners basketball youth program will be playing on the NW corner of the court. 

The games will be streamed on the Hi-Liner Activity Network. Links to channels can be found:

https://sites.google.com/view/hi-linersactivitystream/home

