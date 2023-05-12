Hi-Liner Track race

100M Dash - Hi-Liner’s Kadie Kocka (3rd from left) and Laityn Didier (far right). Photos by Alyssa Thomsen/Times-Record

 BRENT THOMSEN

Valley City hosted a popup track and field meet at the Dacotah Bank Track and both the boys and the girls took  first place in the team standings.

The Hi-Liners also got two more state qualifiers as Karina Olson qualified in the long jump with a personal best jump of 17’4.5” which was good for first place. For the boys, the 4x200 relay team of Parker Jacobson, Wyatt Friestad, Derek Shape and Aiden Jacobson qualified with a time of 1:33.90 which took first place.

