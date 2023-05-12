Valley City hosted a popup track and field meet at the Dacotah Bank Track and both the boys and the girls took first place in the team standings.
The Hi-Liners also got two more state qualifiers as Karina Olson qualified in the long jump with a personal best jump of 17’4.5” which was good for first place. For the boys, the 4x200 relay team of Parker Jacobson, Wyatt Friestad, Derek Shape and Aiden Jacobson qualified with a time of 1:33.90 which took first place.
The Hi-Liners had 15 individual girls finish in the top three and one relay team. The boys had eight individuals in the top three and three relay teams.
For the girls, Greta Goven was first in the 200M and the 1600M with times of 28.38 and 5:34.38 respectively. Reagan Berg was first in the 3200M with a time of 11:53.55 which is also a new record for a junior. Karina Olson was first in the 100M Hurdles with a personal best time of 17.02 which is now fifth all-time. Jovi Borg was first in the high jump and third in the triple jump. Her high jump was 4’10” and her triple jump was a personal best 33’4”. Kadie Kocka was first in the pole vault and third in the long jump. Her vault was 8’0” and her jump was 15’9.5”. Brynn Lueck was second in the 1600M with a time of 5:49.75. Sydnee Ingstad was second in the 300M hurdles with a time of 53.03. Madison Wendel was second on the pole vault and third in the 100M hurdles. Her vault was 7’6” and her time on the hurdles was 18.48. In the 400M, Katie Jones was second with a personal best time of 1:11.77. Autumn Anderson was third in the 800M with a times of 3:11.68. The 4X200 relay team of Jaisa Lassiter, Alyssa Wilmes, Abby Shanenko and Brooklyn Botz took third with a time of 2:11.43.
For the boys, top three place winners were, in the 100M Parker Jacobson was first with a time of 12.02. He was also third in the 200M with a time of 24.37. Koye Grebel was second in the 3200M with a time of 11:05.92. The 4X400 relay team of Trey Cope, Isaac Norby, Parker Jacobson and Koye Grebel took first with a time of 4:02.90. The 4x100 relay team of Hayden Botz, Jake Anderson, Trey Cope and Isaac Norby took second with a time of 48.60. Scot Rohde was second on the discus with a personal best throw of 125’8”. Dylan Hunt was second in the javelin with a personal best throw of 148’5” and was third in the discus with a throw of 119’2”. Aiden Jacobson was second in the high jump and third in the long jump. In the high jump he recorded a jump of 6’0” and in the long jump he had a personal best 20’3”.
The Hi-Liners had 20 personal best set twelve for the girls and eight for the boys.
For the girls, in the 200M, Abby Shanenko was fifth with a personal best time of 30.5 and Alyssa Wilmes had a personal best time of 34.81. In the discus, Madison Anderson was fourth with a personal best 78’4. Brooklyn Botz had a personal best in the high jump with a jump of 4’4” which was good enough for tenth place. She also was 14th in the long jump with a personal best of 13’7”. Tesa Olson and Jaisa Lassiter both had personal bests in the long jump with jumps of 13’11 and 9’5.5” respectively. Brynn Lueck had a personal best jump of 32’0.5” in the triple jump to finish fourth.
Personal bests for the boys, in the 100M, Kaleb McClaflin with a time of 13.16 was eleventh. He also had personal bests in the javelin with a throw of 112’6” for ninth place and the long jump with a jump of 17’2” good for 14th. Noah Paulson was 13th in the discus with a personal best 91’9”. Kellen Westman had a personal best in the long jump with a jump of 16’5”.
Other notables for the girls, In the 100M, Kadie Kocka was fourth, Laityn Didier was seventh, Layni Bakalar was eighth and Chesney Thomsen was eleventh. In the 200M, Tesa Olson was ninth. In the 1600M, Tricia Pfennig was fourth. In the 100M Hurdles, Dacota Potratz was fourth. In the shot put, Madison Anderson was fifth. In the javelin, Jovi Borg was sixth and in the high jump, Dacota Potratz was fifth and Laityn Didier was tenth.
Other notables for the boys, Carter Borg was seventh in the 100M, eighth in the discus, and tenth in the long jump. Also in the 100M, Hayden Botz was 14th and Jake Anderson was 17th. Anderson was 15th in the 200M while Derek Shape was seventh. Noah Paulson was ninth in the shot put. Arie Bratrud was fifth in the shot and sixth in the discus. And Scot Rohde was tenth in the javelin.
The girls were first as a team with 170 points. The boys were first as a team with 100 points.