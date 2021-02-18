Hi-Liner Boys Defeated by Wahpeton Huskies 65-83
It was Senior night on Tuesday for the Valley City Hi-Liner boys’ basketball team, as they faced off against the Wahpeton Huskies. The seniors recognized were Alex Thornton, Drew and Peyton Zaun, Daniel Wintch, Jared Eggermont, and Derrek Diegel. The Hi-Liners played strong for the memorable night, however, they were unfortunately overtaken by the Huskies in a losing game.
Hi-Liner Girls Win Over Wahpeton Huskies 77-55
While the Hi-Liner Boys played at home the Girls headed to Wahpeton defeat the Huskies, 77-55.
