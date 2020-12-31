Hi-Liner Boys
Valley City Hi-Liner Boys Basketball posted their first win of the season in a game versus Lisbon early this week. The Hi-Liners, part of the East Region of Class A, met with the Region 1 Class B Broncos in Lisbon, Valley City 0-4 overall and Lisbon 1-2.
Their next game was at the Hi-Liner Activity Center, where they battled Fargo Shanley. The Hi-Liners jumped out to an early 7-4 lead thanks to baskets from Calahan Burchill and Drew Zaun. The Deacons made sure that was the last lead their opponent had that night. Shanley, who came into the game versus Valley City with a 2-1 overall record, went on an offensive rampage.
Hi-Liner Girls
Coming off of a loss against Fargo South, the Hi-Liner girls basketball team felt the pressure to defeat the Region 1 Class B Oak Grove Grovers. The teams faced off in the Hi-Liner Activity Center in a quick game that ultimately resulted in a Hi-Liner victory.
The girls traveled to Fargo Shanley as the boys took them on in the HAC. the Deacons girls met the Hi-Liners with a 3-1 overall record, the Hi-Liners coming in at 2-2. Valley City struggled with Shanley’s height advantage, unable to pull down their share of rebounds.
