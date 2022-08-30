Valley City used a stout defense, and a strong running game to pick up a 35-0 win over Turtle Mountain Community High School in the season opener for Valley City Friday night at Hanna Field.
The rain and less than ideal weather conditions may have kept some fans away, but those that did come out saw the Hi-Liners look strong in their first game of the year. Valley City did not let the rain or four turnovers dampen their mood in this game.
Valley City’s defense held the Braves to just three first downs in the game and only four yards of total offense. Nine coming through the air and minus-5 yards on the ground.
After stopping the Braves on their opening possession, the Hi-Liners, who started all but two drives in the first half on the Braves side of the field, marched down and sophomore quarterback Bryson Heck took it in from a yard out for the touchdown. Heck, making his first varsity start as the signal caller, then nailed the extra point for 7-0 Hi-Liner lead.
