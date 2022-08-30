HiLinerFootball2022
BRENT THOMSEN

Valley City used a stout defense, and a strong running game to pick up a 35-0 win over Turtle Mountain Community High School in the season opener for Valley City Friday night at Hanna Field. 

The rain and less than ideal weather conditions may have kept some fans away, but those that did come out saw the Hi-Liners look strong in their first game of the year. Valley City did not let the rain or four turnovers dampen their mood in this game.

