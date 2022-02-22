Balanced Sheyenne Down Hi-Liners
West Fargo Sheyenne used a balanced offense and a quick start to pick up a 78-42 win over Valley City Thursday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 14-2 start to the game. But the Hi-liners would battle back with a 12-6 run of their own to get back to within 20-14 on a three-pointer by Zachary Sykora with 6:54 to go in the half.
But the Mustangs would end the half on a 16-8 run to take a 36-22 lead into the locker room at the break.
In the second half, Valley City would start the half on an 8-3 run to cut the 39-30 on a three-pointer by Aiden Jacobson with 15:20 to go in the half.
Sheyenne would then open things up with a 15-1 run to take a 54-31 lead with 8:22 to go in the second half.
In the Junior Varsity game, Dylan Beyl had seven three pointers and score 40 points to lead Sheyenne to a 93-52 win.
Reis Kriewald led the Hi-Liners with 13 points on four three-pointers and a free throw all coming in the second half. Carver Pederson had nine points for Valley City. Talon Larson and Jack Dieterle had seven each. Carson Eggert added six. Bryson Heck and Will Eggert both had five points.
Big Second Half Lifts Riders Over Hi-Liners
Grand Forks Red River scored 58 points in the second half on the way to an 86-70 win over Valley City in high school boys basketball Saturday afternoon in Grand Forks.
Valley City, despite shooting just 39 percent in the first half, scored 35 points thanks to five three-pointers and eight of ten from the free throw line to hold a 35-28 lead at the break. Calahan Burchill scored 13 points in the first half. He was three for five from behind the arc and five for seven overall from the field in the half.
Red River shot just 37 percent in the first half. They were led by Reis Rowekamp with ten points.
Both teams shot better in the second half. Valley City hit on 46 percent of its field goals and eight of 16 three pointers. Unfortunately, the Roughriders shot 68 percent in the second half. Paine Parks scored 29 points in the second half to lead Red River. He finished the game with 34 points. He would add nine rebounds and five assists. Zac Kraft scored 14 points and handed out six assists.
