The Valley City Hi-Liners took to the court on Tuesday night in a game against the Fargo Shanley Deacons. The girls were playing at home in the Hi-Liner Activity Center, while the boys were away, and the girls had a quick game.
The game started out rough for the Hi-Liners, losing first possession and not scoring for almost two minutes. Dieterle scored the first basket for the Hi-Liners after a stealthy steal. The Hi-Liners didn’t hold the lead until a three-point basket was scored by Tessa Olson, putting the Hi-Liners a single point ahead of the Deacons.
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 11th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.