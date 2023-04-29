The Valley City baseball team opened up the season on a less than ideal day as the Fargo South Bruins came to Charlie Brown Field for the season and conference opener.
Despite the colder temps, the sunshine and the fact that baseball was finally being played overshadowed the 46 degrees at game time.
Fargo south’s Carson Shiek and combined on a one-hitter as the Bruins spoiled the Hi-Liners home and season opener with a 7-3 win.
The Bruins scored a run in the first when Max Mehus miss played a ground ball to short with the bases loaded. On the play, South tried to score a second runner, but Mehus recovered nicely and threw a strike to catcher Broden Muske to get the runner at home and keep the score at 1-0.
South made it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Alex Such. Again with the bases loaded, Such hit one into the gap in right center field, Kai Kringlie made a great running catch for the out, but Ryne Ortez scored easily form third to make it 2-0. Later in the inning South had another runner thrown out at home when Mehus threw out Ozzie Egan at the plate.
Starting pitcher Bryson Heck would settle in and retire six of the next seven batters to keep the score 2-0 through four innings.
The Hi-Liners were able to get base runners by being patient at the plate as Shiek walked six in his five innings, and he hit three batters. But he would get out of a number of jams with eight strikeouts.
The big play of the game for the Bruins came in the bottom of the fifth with South leading 3-0. Valley City had Carver Pederson at second and Gavin Gerhardt first. Both were hit by a pitch. Broden Muske then crushed an 0-2 pitch deep to left. The cold air seemed to hold the ball up and left fielder Mike Grensteiner made a great running catch for the out.
The Bruins would add four more runs in the sixth to take a 7-0 lead.
Valley City had no shortage of base runners. They drew eleven walks and had three hit batters. They would get their only hit in the bottom of the seventh when they scored their three runs.
Gavin Gerhardt, Broden Muske, and Max Mehus all walked to start the inning. Kringlie hit one deep to center, but Max Kirkeby made the catch, Gerhardt scored to make it 7-1. After Robert Fischer struck out, Will Schwehr singled to center scoring Muske and Mehus to make it 7-3. But Bevill struckout Jack Samuelson to end the game.
Schwehr was 1 for 3 with those two rbi for Valley City. Seven players reached base for the Hi-Liners.
Heck took the loss, he went 4 1/3 innings for the Hi-Liners. He allowed five hits, two earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts.
In the JV game, it was a pitchers duel that saw the Hi-Liners get walk-off, 1-0 win. In the bottom of the sixth in the scheduled five inning game, Christian Beutler led off with a walk. Then James Jewett hit his second double of the game, a rocket down the left field line. Pinch runner Trevor Fetsch came all away around from first to score the winning run.
The Hi-Liners are schedule to head to Grand Forks for a game with Red River today (April 28).