His future is taking shape, sorry for the pun, it just fits.
He is Austin Shape and his future looks to be at Valley City State University. The senior track star at Valley City High School signed his letter of intent to continue his track career at Valley City State University. The signing took place at a ceremony held at The Hi-Liner Activity Center Monday afternoon.
Shape, who runs sprints for the Hi-Liners, says it is nice to have this decision done and behind him. "It's a big weight off my shoulders and now i can focus on doing my best this season and getting ready to compete"
Choosing VCSU was very simple for Shape. "It's a smaller college and you know everybody here. It's close to home and it's nice to have that support from my family and everyone else in town."
Shape runs the 60 meter, 100 meter and 200 meter dashes for the Hi-Liners and says he may do another event once he reaches college. "Maybe throw a 400 in there if I'm up to it. If I can train for it, get that 400 meter in there too."
This spring, Shape took eighth in the 200 meter at the State Indoor Championships last month. And took sixth in 200 meter, seventh in the 60 meter at the EDC Championships. He was also part of the 4x200 relay team that took sixth at the EDC Championships.
In 2021, Shape qualified for the state meet in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He was also part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that reached state. At last year's championships, he ran the 200 in 22.86 which was a half a second from tying the school record held by Derek Elliot. Shape says one of his goals this year is to set that record.
Austin is the son of Chad and Kari Shape.