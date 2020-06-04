Mike Schultz
Hi-Liner AD
Office: (701) 845-0483, Ext. 122
Cell: (701) 490-2015
Valley City Public School Activities Smart Restart Plan
As the governor has moved North Dakota into the next stage of the North Dakota Smart Restart Plan, VCPS is planning to move into the first phase of VCPS Smart Restart Plan. Relying on the National Federation of High Schools, state officials, and our local health official’s guidance, a three-phase plan to bring back our summer training and activities has been outlined. Although many of our students have been involved in individual, recreational, and team activities within the community; VCPS activities are regulated by the NFHS and our reopening plan follows their guidance. To date, activities on VCPS facility grounds have been limited to non-organized individual activities of small family groups or individuals who could maintain social distancing. Starting on June 8th we will be opening up our outdoor facilities to VCPS sponsored activities. Facilities will remain unavailable to organized non-VCPS activities until July 6th.
Our return to sports will involve a 3-phase plan. Phase I will start on June 8th and will continue for 2 weeks until June 22. As long as the trajectory of North Dakota and Valley City cases trends downward, we will move to phase II. Again, after two weeks with a continued downward trajectory of cases, we will move to phase III. Phase III will be indefinite until we receive guidance for returning to practice and competition for fall activities.
For fine arts activities, we would ask that the use of virtual training continue until more information is made available. At present, the NFHS does not provide a clear path for our fine arts activities to return and we are asking for patience as we wait for this guidance.
Levels of risk have been developed for all activities. The plan to return considers all of these risk levels and will restrict some activities more than others. It is important to understand that some activities are more susceptible to the transmission of respiratory particles between participants. For this reason, high risk activities will be limited more than those in the lower risk categories. The following are the risk levels:
Higher Risk Activities: are defined as sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.
Examples: Wrestling, football, Competitive Cheer and Dance.
Moderate Risk: are defined as sports that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants.
Examples: Basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics, hockey, tennis, pole vault, high jump, and long jump.
Low Risk: are defined as Sports that can be done with social distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors.
Examples: Individual running events, throwing events (shot put, discus), individual swimming, golf, weightlifting, cross country running.
Phase I
The following Phase I guidelines are for VCPS facilities and are intended for present VCPS students. Barnes County North students involved in a coop with VCPS will be allowed to attend these workouts as long as they abide by the guidelines. There will be no travel or competitions that will be sponsored by VCPS activities during Phase I.
Pre-workout Screening
• All coaches and students must be screened prior to entering the facilities.
• Screener must wear a protective face covering.
• Screening questions must be asked and answers recorded by the screener.
• Temperature should be taken and recorded as well.
• Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to participate and should be encouraged to contact their primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional.
• Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts in phase I
Limitations on Gatherings
• No gathering of more than 9 individuals and 1 coach at a time.
• Multiple groups may use areas of a facility as long as social distancing can take place. For example: two football groups, a volleyball group, and a cross country group could all work at Hanna Field Athletic Complex at one time as long as social distancing can take place between all individuals and groups.
• Groups should be consistent and not involve cross-grouping.
• Sessions can be used as long as equipment and surfaces are cleaned between sessions.
Facilities Involved
• Outdoor facilities ONLY. Indoor facilities will not be open which includes: all gyms, locker rooms, weight rooms, classrooms, or conference room or areas.
• No bathroom facilities will be available for participant use.
• Primary areas that will allow for these outdoor workouts are the Hanna Field Athletic Complex and the North Tennis Courts.
• Facilities that are not the property of the VCPS are not under the guidance of these regulations and should not be used by VCPS coaches as a way to by-pass the restrictions of this phase.
• Outside groups will not be allowed to use VCPS facilities for organized activities or competitions until Phase III.
Activities and Equipment
• Weight lifting*, body weight training (resistance training), agility level activities, running, and conditioning activities are encouraged.
• No sharing of equipment unless it can be cleaned properly before next participant uses.
• Activities must be performed a minimum of 6 feet apart.
• Conditioning and fitness should be stressed over the addition of skills.
• There should be no use of balls or other shared equipment at VCPS facilities during this initial phase.
• Participants must come dressed to work-out and leave immediately following their workout.
• No sharing of towels, clothing, shoes, or sport specific equipment.
• All Students must bring their own water bottle and the water bottle may not be shared.
• Water fountains, troughs, or water cows will not be used.
• No food such as but not limited to energy bars, snacks, or gels will be allowed at the facility.
*Shared weight equipment must be wiped down with a disinfectant following individual use. Spray bottles and disposable wipes should be used at each station.
Cleaning of facilities, equipment, and individual hygiene
• Facilities and equipment must be cleaned on a regular schedule.
• Facilities and equipment must be cleaned prior to using, in-between sessions, and following the use.
• Any surface that may be touched or breathed on must be cleaned.
• Hand sanitizer should be available and be encouraged to use.
• Clothing must be worn at all times including t-shirt, shorts, socks and shoes.
• Encourage participants to minimize touching their face.
• Clothing should be washed between uses and participants are encouraged to take a shower as soon after their workout as possible.
Phase II
The following Phase II guidelines are for VCPS facilities and are intended for present VCPS students. Barnes County North students involved in a coop with VCPS will be allowed to attend these workouts as long as they abide by the guidelines. There will be no travel or competitions that will be sponsored by VCPS activities during Phase II.
Pre-workout Screening (Identical to Phase I)
• All coaches and students must be screened prior to entering the facilities.
• Screener must wear a protective face covering.
• Screening questions must be asked and answers recorded by the screener.
• Temperature should be taken and recorded as well.
• Any person with positive symptoms reported should not be allowed to participate and should be encouraged to contact their primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional.
• Vulnerable individuals should not oversee or participate in any workouts in phase I
Limitations on Gatherings
• Up to 25 students and coaches may gather outside.
• As long as the area can accommodate social distancing, up to 24 participants can come together with 1 coach.
• It is recommended that pods or groups of 9 who have worked with each other previously continue to work together as in phase I.
• Sessions can be used as long as equipment and surfaces are cleaned between sessions.
Facilities Involved
• Outdoor facilities ONLY. Indoor facilities will not be open which includes: all gyms, locker rooms, weight rooms, classrooms, or conference room or areas.
• Primary areas that will allow for these outdoor workouts are the Hanna Field Athletic Complex and the North Tennis Courts.
• Facilities that are not the property of the VCPS are not under the guidance of these regulations and should not be used by VCPS coaches as a way to by-pass the restrictions of this phase.
• Outside groups will not be allowed to use VCPS facilities for organized activities or competitions until Phase III.
Activities and Equipment
• Weight lifting*, body weight training (resistance training), agility level activities, running, and conditioning activities may continue.
• Low risk activities may now proceed without restrictions as long as social distancing and proper hygiene precautions are continued.
• Modified workouts for moderate activities can begin.
• Strength, conditioning, and sport specific movement skills should be the focus for moderate activities.
• The use of equipment and balls in moderate activities can be done as long as equipment can be cleaned between individual use. Passing of equipment and balls between participants within a drill is not allowed.
• Participants must come dressed to work-out and leave immediately following their workout.
• No sharing of towels, clothing, shoes, or sport specific equipment.
• All Students must bring their own water bottle and the water bottle may not be shared.
• Water fountains, troughs, or water cows will not be used.
• No food such as but not limited to energy bars, snacks, or gels will be allowed at the facility.
*Shared weight equipment must be wiped down with a disinfectant following individual use. Spray bottles and disposable wipes should be used at each station.
Cleaning of facilities, equipment, and individual hygiene
• Facilities and equipment must be cleaned on a regular schedule.
• Facilities and equipment must be cleaned prior to using, in-between sessions, and following the use.
• Any surface that may be touched or breathed on must be cleaned.
• Hand sanitizer should be available and be encouraged to use.
• Clothing must be worn at all times including t-shirt, shorts, socks and shoes.
• Encourage participants to minimize touching their face.
• Clothing should be washed between uses and participants are encouraged to take a shower as soon after their workout as possible.
Phase III
The following Phase III guidelines are for VCPS facilities and are intended for present VCPS students. Barnes County North students involved in a coop with VCPS will be allowed to attend these workouts as long as they abide by the guidelines. Travel to team camps or leagues held outside Valley City by VCPS sponsored activities will be limited to communities that have a return to activities plan in place.
Pre-workout Screening
• All coaches and students must be screened prior to entering the facilities.
• Screening questions must be asked and answers recorded by the screener.
• Any person with positive responses reported at screening will not be allowed to participate and should be encouraged to contact their primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional.
• Vulnerable individuals should continue to use caution when deciding to participate.
Limitations on Gatherings
• Up to 25 students and coaches may gather inside and up to 50 may gather outside as long as there is room to social distance when not involved in activities.
• When participants are not involved in workouts, they should be standing 3 to 6 feet apart.
Facilities Involved
• All Indoor and Outdoor facilities. Locker rooms, classrooms, bathrooms, conference rooms, etc. can be used as long as the number using these facilities is limited so that social distancing can still be maintained.
• Facilities that are not the property of the VCPS are not under the guidance of these regulations and should not be used by VCPS coaches as a way to by-pass the restrictions of this phase.
• Outside groups will be allowed to use VCPS facilities for organized activities or competitions as long as the guidelines of Phase III are followed.
Activities and Equipment
• Weight lifting*, body weight training (resistance training), agility level activities, running, and conditioning activities may continue.
• Low and Moderate risk activities may now proceed without restrictions as long as the guidelines of Phase III are maintained.
• Modified workouts for High Risk activities can begin. No activity that involves sustained physical contact will be allowed. This includes tackling, wrestling, blocking, lifts (cheer and dance) and other activities that involve sustained body to body contact.
• Strength, conditioning, sport specific movement skills, and team drills that do not emphasize body to body contact should be the focus for high risk activities.
• The use of equipment and balls in can be used and passed from individual to individual. Before, during, and following each session, equipment should be cleaned.
• Participants must come dressed to work-out and leave immediately following their workout.
• No sharing of towels, clothing, shoes, or sport specific equipment.
• All Students must bring their own water bottle and the water bottle may not be shared.
• Water fountains, troughs, or water cows will not be used.
• No food such as but not limited to energy bars, snacks, or gels will be allowed at the facility.
*Shared weight equipment must be wiped down with a disinfectant following individual use. Spray bottles and disposable wipes should be used at each station.
Cleaning of facilities, equipment, and individual hygiene
• Facilities and equipment must be cleaned on a regular schedule.
• Facilities and equipment must be cleaned prior to using, in-between sessions, and following the use.
• Any surface that may be touched or breathed on must be cleaned.
• Hand sanitizer should be available and be encouraged to use.
• Clothing must be worn at all times including t-shirt, shorts, socks and shoes.
• Encourage participants to minimize touching their face.
• Clothing should be washed between uses and participants are encouraged to take a shower as soon after their workout as possible.