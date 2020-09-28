Due to the latest quarantining of the entire volleyball team due to close contact on a bus, I wanted to restate our procedure on transportation found under General Protocol/Procedures. Parents have the opportunity to transport their children to and from events due to COVID-19 related concerns as stated in the Protocol and Procedures.
One of the many risks of participation is the risk of riding the bus. While participation in activities isn’t a right, VCPS feels it is important to provide equal opportunities to all our students to participate and transportation to “Away” games is part of that opportunity to participate. However, if a parent feels that there is too great of a risk allowing their child to ride the bus to activities, they may transport their children to and from the activities. If they are unable to transport their child to an activity and feel that the risk is too great, then they have the opportunity to withdraw their child from participating.
I’ve attached a form that will need to be printed, filled out, and turned into the head coach or AD 24 hours prior to the departure time. I’ve also included this form as a link here. The coach will carry these with them to make sure that all athletes are accounted for when entering and prior to departing. If you have any questions, please let me know.
